Tanushree Dutta Reveals Why She Rejected Rs.1.65 Crore Bigg Boss Offer

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again made headlines by refusing to join Bigg Boss despite a lucrative offer. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, she revealed that the show’s makers offered her ₹1.65 crore to participate in Bigg Boss 19. She turned it down, citing strong personal beliefs and boundaries she is not willing to compromise.

Dutta said she has been approached for Bigg Boss for eleven years now but has consistently turned down the offer. She emphasized that she loves her privacy and cannot live in the kind of set up the show demands. She said she cannot even stay with her own family with so many compromises.

She said the idea of sharing a bed with a man on the show is something she simply cannot do. “Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there,” she said. She added that she is very specific about her diet and energy and that no amount of money can make her do something she feels disrespects her values. “I’m not that cheap,” she said.

Even after offers to take care of her comfort, including promises from the show’s stylists to manage her diet, Dutta refused. She stated that she knows she could earn more if she did accept, but doing so would come at the cost of her dignity and peace of mind.

Tanushree became well known not just for her films but also for speaking out about issues like harassment. In 2018 she reignited allegations against Nana Patekar. Her decision to stay away from Bigg Boss now is seen by many as an extension of the same stand she has taken over the years for her values.

Her refusal has prompted discussion in media and on social platforms about what contestants are asked to compromise in reality television. For many fans Tanushree’s decision reinforces the idea that one can draw lines even in an industry driven by drama and high pay.

That said, some argue Tanushree’s remarks may have overstated the case. Bigg Boss, while controversial for its fights and drama, does not mandate contestants to cross such lines, and over the years many participants have stayed on the show without compromising their dignity.