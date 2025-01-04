BJP's Jangpura candidate labels Manish Sisodia as 'fugitive' for 'abandoning' Patparganj

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) BJP candidate from Jangpura, Tavinder Singh Marwah, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia, labelling him a "fugitive" for "abandoning" his Patparganj constituency.

Marwah expressed confidence in securing victory from the seat in upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia has no significant support base in Jangpura.

The BJP announced its first list of 29 candidates, marking its formal entry into the poll campaign. Sisodia, a three-time MLA from Patparganj and former Deputy Chief Minister, is contesting from Jangpura this time, a decision criticised by Marwah.

Marwah accused Sisodia of neglecting the development needs of Patparganj during his tenure.

"Manish Sisodia left Patparganj because he didn't deliver for the people there. If he had worked, the residents would have supported him. Instead, he fled," Marwah told IANS.

He also questioned Sisodia's claims about improving education.

"Since Kejriwal's government came to power, thousands of children have dropped out of school. Sisodia, who boasts of education reforms, has been in jail for one and a half years. Saving his bail will be his real challenge," Marwah said.

Highlighting his deep connection with Jangpura, Marwah said, "I've been here since 1998 and have won elections three times. I asked the high command to let me contest from Jangpura because I believe in my work. Unlike Sisodia, who left his constituency, I've remained committed."

Marwah claimed that Sisodia is unfamiliar to the locals in Jangpura. "No one here knows who he is. The local population is overwhelmingly supporting me, and I will ensure BJP wins this seat and forms the government in Delhi," he added.

Marwah also slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a failure to fulfil promises made to the poor.

"Kejriwal promised to build houses for slum dwellers but hasn't delivered even a single one. Meanwhile, PM Modi built four lakh flats for the poor. Kejriwal's governance has been about misleading and betraying the public," Marwah stated.

The BJP's announcement comes after AAP declared all its candidates and Congress revealed a significant portion of its list.

AAP is relying on schemes like Sanjeevni and Mahila Samman Yojana to secure votes, while the BJP is targeting its alleged corruption and policy failures. Congress, too, has criticised the AAP government for failing to address pollution and other pressing issues in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently referred to AAP as "AAPda" (disaster) and urged voters to be cautious about its promises. In response, AAP portrayed its initiatives as "aashirvaad" (blessing), setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Elections in Delhi are slated for February, with the official dates expected to be announced soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.