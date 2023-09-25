Bihar: Passengers thrash thief in train

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Train passengers have beaten up an alleged thief inside a running train between Jamalpur and Bhagalpur rail section in Bihar, an official said.

A video of the beating has gone viral on the social media. The incident took place on Sunday night.

In can be seen, in the video, that the passengers tied both hands of the alleged thief and kicked, punched and slapped him several times using slippers until the alleged accused lost his consciousness.

One of the passengers alleged that the accused used blade to cut his pocket and after he realised that he was being robbed, he immediately nabbed him. They alleged that the passengers searched the accused and found a blade and a wallet.

The accused was nabbed at Bariarpur railway station and was thrown out of train at Patam halt. The alleged thief said that he is a native of Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district.

