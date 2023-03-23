'Baseless': Tejashwi comes out in support of Rahul after his conviction

Patna, March 23 (IANS) In wake of a Gujarat court convicting Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case on Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav came out in his support, accusing the BJP of a deep conspiracy to frame the senior Congress leader in a baseless case.

"BJP has made a chakravyuh for opposition leaders and targeting them by using ED, CBI and Income Tax. Still, someone would doesn't come in the trap, they lodge baseless cases in different cities. It is a subject of deep concern for our Constitution, democracy, politics and the country," Tejashwi Yadav said on his official Twitter account.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or his JD-U's national President Lalan Singh are yet to comment on the matter.

Gandhi, during 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigning, had asked "why all thieves have the Modi surname". Following this, BJP leader Purnesh Modi lodged a defamation case against Gandhi in a Surat court.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi also lodged a defamation case against Gandhi in a Patna court as well.

