AWS plans to invest $8.4 bn into its European Sovereign Cloud in Germany

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced its plans to invest 7.8 billion euros ($8.4 billion ) in its European Sovereign Cloud in Germany through 2040, which reflects the company’s long-term commitment to meeting Europe’s digital sovereignty needs.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud intends to build its first AWS Region in Brandenburg, Germany, for all customers by the end of 2025.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to offer customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls, privacy safeguards, and security features available in the cloud," Max Peterson, VP of Sovereign Cloud at AWS, said in a statement.

"We're investing heavily in new local talent and infrastructure, which will help provide the operational sovereignty our customers require," he added.

According to the company, AWS’s planned investment is estimated to contribute €17.2 billion (about $18.6 billion) to Germany’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through 2040 and support an average of 2,800 full-time equivalent jobs in local German businesses each year.

"These positions - including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs within the broader local economy - are part of the AWS data centre supply chain," the company said.

As per Professor Jorg Steinbach, Brandenburg’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy, state-of-the-art data centres for secure cloud computing are the basis for a strong digital economy.

"I am pleased AWS has chosen Brandenburg for a long-term investment in its cloud computing infrastructure for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud," he said.

In addition, the company mentioned that the AWS European Sovereign Cloud will provide customers the capability to meet strict operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).

