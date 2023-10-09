Assam class 10 board exams to be conducted in Feb next year

Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam class 10 board examinations will be conducted in the month of February next year, officials said on Monday.

According to a notification issued by Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), the theory examinations will begin on February 16, 2024. The exams are scheduled to end on March 4 next year.

However, the practical examinations will be conducted before the commencement of theory examinations.

The notification from SEBA mentioned, “The practical exams of the concerned subjects will take place on February 2 and 3.”

Notably, the science and Assamese subject question papers for the class 10 board examinations were leaked the previous time which created a huge controversy in the state. The authority had to cancel both examinations.

The SEBA conducted the two examinations on fresh dates.

