Army man attacked by group of five in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Tumakuru, May 25 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Friday registered a case against five individuals for attacking a soldier of the Indian Army with a beer bottle at a village under the Koratagere police station limits here.

The injured soldier, Govindaraju (30), is admitted to Koratagere government hospital.

Govindaraju, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, had returned to his hometown in Rayawara village on vacation

According to the police, the incident occurred at Bhyrenahalli while Govindaraju was returning home after visiting someone in the village.

A group of five individuals stood in the road, blocking Govindaraju's path. When he asked them to allow him to pass through, the group enraged and started abusing him. Later, one of them smashed Govindaraju's head with a beer bottle. Others in the group also attacked him.

The accused individuals have been identified as Bharath, Puneeth, Gourishankar, Shiva, and Dileep.

Following the soldier's complaint, the Koratagere police have filed a case against the accused individuals and launched a hunt to apprehend them.

The Koratagere Assembly constituency is represented by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

