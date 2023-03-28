Apologise or face Rs 100 cr defamation case, KTR warns Congress, BJP leaders

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology, K.T. Rama Rao, on Tuesday served legal notice to state Congress chief Revanth Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay over their allegations against him in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case, asking them to withdraw their allegations and tender a public apology or face defamation suit to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

KTR's lawyer sent legal notices to Reddy and Sanjay, stating that they cast aspersions on the minister and damaged his reputation through their their 'false', 'baseless' and 'defamatory' statements.

The notice said that unless the leaders refrain from making such defamatory statements and tender a public apology, KTR will take forward the legal proceedings and file a defamation suit in the courts of competent jurisdiction.

Reddy and Sanjay were told that by levelling the allegation, they rendered themselves liable for both prosecution for an offence of defamation punishable under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code as defined under Section 499 of the IPC, and also made them liable for exemplary damage.

"Though the loss suffered by my client on account of your above said acts are incalculable and irreparable in terms of money, my client calculates damages at a token sum of Rs 1,00,00,00,000 (Rupees Hundred Crore only)," read the notice.

Both the leaders were asked to refrain from making any further derogatory/defamatory statements/imputations in any form against the minister and tender an unconditional apology forthwith by conducting similar press meets.

"Else my client shall be constrained to prosecute you for an offence of defamation apart from claiming damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore by initiating appropriate proceedings in the courts of competent jurisdiction holding you solely responsible for all the costs and consequences thereof," it added.

KTR had earlier said that Reddy and Sanjay proved their ignorance by dragging the Telangana government and him into the issue of paper leakage without understanding the autonomous nature of the constitutionally constituted Public Service Commission.

Stating that there is a terrible conspiracy by both the BJP and the Congress to stall the entire recruitment process, KTR also said that Sanjay and Reddy had earlier termed Telangana government's job notifications as a conspiracy and their comments that the youth should put aside their preparation and get into politics reflect the deceitful mentality of these leaders.

