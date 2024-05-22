Ankita Lokhande recalls she could only make ‘aloo ki sabji and chapati’ for survival

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande revealed that she cannot cook and that for survival if she had to cook something, it would be "aloo ki sabji and chapati."

The actress, who will be seen in the comedy culinary show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', said: “No kitchen memories, I once boiled milk during the inauguration of our home and apart from that I have never tried cooking.”

However, for survival she would make “aloo ki sabji and chapati,” said the actress.

If she had to picture herself as a dish on a restaurant menu, what quirky name would she give herself?

“Aloo kurkuri because potatoes can fit in anywhere. I feel like I'm the same way – I can be comfortable wherever you put me,” she said.

The actress recalled a kitchen mishap from her childhood days and revealed that she burnt herself with hot ghee when her mother was making puran polis.

The stars that don the chef’s hat are Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.

Talking about which celebrity she sees as her biggest competition, Ankita said "everyone" as neither she nor her husband Vicky can cook.

“Vicky and I are not cooking experts, but we know how to keep the audience entertained,” she added.

With the show, Ankita is challenging herself to learn something new.

“This is a big deal for me because I've never cooked before. I'm challenging myself to learn something new and see if I can be entertaining while doing it. It's all about trying something different and seeing how it goes,” she said.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ to air on Colors.

