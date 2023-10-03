Two-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped From Tirupati Bus Station

In the Telugu States, several children have been kidnapped. Recently, two boys were abducted in Hyderabad. Now, we hear that another boy was kidnapped from the Tirupati bus stand.

Two unknown persons have kidnapped the boy from Platform 3 at Tirupathi bus station. He and his family were returning after visiting Tirupathi.

The incident took place on Monday night. The parents of the kidnapped boy have complained to the Tirupati East Police station. The kidnapped boy has been identified as Arul Murugan son of Rama Swamy Chandrasekhar.

The police have registered the case and are investigating the case.