The Visakhapatnam Met department has predicted heavy-to-heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

According to the weather report, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at several places in coastal areas and Rayalaseema region. Due to inclement weather, the temperature has come down in several places in the State.

Parvatipuram, Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sita Rama Raju, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Sri Satya Sai and Anantapur districts will likely witness heavy downpour. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked the people to remain indoors.

NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, Nandyal, Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru districts have been receiving rainfalls since Sunday night. Due to incessant rainfall, there are reports of waterlogging in several low-lying places in these districts.

