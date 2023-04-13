Krishna Dt.: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu was left red-faced as he was greeted with pro Jr NTR slogans and flexis during his tour in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. Some party workers, who were holding the film actor Jr NTR and former TDP leader Harikrishna’s photos in their hands, attempted to stop the TDP leader’s convoy between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. They also raised pro-NTR slogans much to the chagrin of Naidu.

The TDP leader expressed his anger at the party activists' dissent. Naidu’s men attacked and pushed the party workers who were raising slogans while holding TDP founder’s photos in their hands. It is said the TDP chief has ordered the party workers to not display Jr NTR photos in the rally again.

Meanwhile, TDP workers clashed during a rally led by former minister Kollu Ravindra at the 3 statue centre in Machilipatnam. Ravindra’s aides attacked the party workers who were dancing to the songs of Jr NTR in the party rally.

Chandrababu Naidu’s road show in the composite Krishna district proved to be a flop show as the party failed to gather people for the rally. The TDP leader received a welcome from the party workers in Penamalur constituency. From there, Naidu’s convoy proceeded towards Krishna district.

