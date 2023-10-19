Low-Pressure System Expected to Bring Showers in Andhra

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Meteorological Department released a report on Wednesday, indicating the formation of a surface circulation in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the Andaman Sea, extending up to an altitude of 4.5 km above sea level.

According to the IMD report, this surface circulation is anticipated to move towards the northeast and develop into a low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal, strengthening by the 20th.

Over the next three days, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rains in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with the possibility of similar precipitation across some parts of the state starting from the 23rd.

The development of this low-pressure system and surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is expected to create more favourable conditions for periods of rain and breezy weather.

Furthermore, the formation of this low-pressure system increases the chances of the onset of the northeast monsoon in the central Bay of Bengal, leading to predictions of increased rainfall in the state.

