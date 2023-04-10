KRISHNA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State General Secretary, (Telugu Mahila) Kalyani Mulpuri was arrested by the Krishna district police on Monday.

It may be recollected that on 20th February, the police registered two non–bailable cases against Kalyani in the incident where she along with TDP leader Pattabhi and others for inciting riots and injured a Circle Inspector in the Gannavaram constituency. Kalyani went into hiding after she could not secure an anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, police received information that Kalyani was at Hanuman Junction, and they arrested her from there. The TDP Mahila leader is said to have gotten into a verbal altercation with the police and tried to resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

The AP police registered cases against Pattabhi, and other TDP leaders including the women wing leaders under various sections in connection with riots at the Gannavaram party office under the garb of the Chalo Gannavaram protest. Krishna district SP Joshua had spoken to the media about the rioting incident and said that TDP official spokesperson Pattabhi was the main reason behind the riots which were insinuated by his irresponsible comments. Gannavaram Circle Inspector Kanaka Rao was injured in the attack by the TDP leaders.

The TDP leaders were charged with an attempt to murder under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. The cases were registered under sections 143, 147, 341, 333, 353, 307, 448, 143, 147, 506, 509 r/w 149. The cases under sections 353, 143, 147, and 149. Non-bailable cases were registered against the TDP leaders who perpetuated violence including Mulpuri Kalyani.

Also Read: Chandrababu Scored A Self Goal With A Selfie: YSRCP MLA