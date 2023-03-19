AMARAVATI: With heavy rains lashing different parts of the state and which are expected to continue, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed officials to complete the enumeration of loss or damage to crops to provide relief for the farmers affected.

Conducting a review meeting on the impact of the unseasonal rains on crops and farmlands, CMO officials submitted a preliminary report about the loss of crops. The CM ordered the officials to start the enumeration of crop damage immediately. Collectors should be instructed to complete this enumeration within a week and after the enumeration is completed, measures should be taken to support the farmers, he said. Adequate precautions should also be taken to prevent any untoward incident due to heavy rains, he said. The Chief Minister directed that Collectors should assess the weather situation from time to time and remain vigilant.

