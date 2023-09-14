CM YS Jagan to Virtually Inaugurate 3 Medical Colleges Tomorrow

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagabn Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate three newly constructed government medical colleges on Friday. These medical colleges have been built in Eluru, Machilipatnam and Rajahmundry. Each medical college will have an intake of 150 students.

Eluru Collector Lavanya Veni inspected the arrangements for the virtual inauguration of the new medical college in the district. She told the reporters that elaborate arrangements have been made for the chief minister to virtually connect and interact with the medical students. SHe also said that the construction of the building complex of the new medical college was completed in the stipulated time.

The state government had accorded sanction for the establishment of 17 new medical colleges, including one at Parvatipuram. Currently, there are 11 government medical colleges in the telugu state.

