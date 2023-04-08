Chittoor: YSRCP Leader Dies Of Heart Attack

Chittoor: Former Mandal Praja Parishad(MPP) from Nagalapuram and husband of State Director of Mudaliar Corporation Vijay Kumar(50) died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. After receiving the information of his demise Zilla Parishad Finance Committee member Koneti Suman Kumar reached the residence of the deceased in Nagalapuram and paid condolences. He consoled the family members and extended financial assistance of Rs.10 thousand to them.

At 4 PM, Satyavedu Constituency YSRCP MLA Koneti Adimulam reached Nagalapuram and paid floral tributes to Vijay Kumar. He expressed his condolences to Kalpana, the wife of the deceased, and to their children. He spoke about the YSRCP leader's contribution and stated that Vijay Kumar had played a vital role in Nagalapuram since the inception of the party and his absence would be a great loss to the party he said. YSRCP Mandal Convener Aparanji Raju, Chairman of Farmer Advisory Committee Chinnadorai, Secretariat Mandal Convener Mohan Modhali, and other leaders participated in the condolence meeting.

