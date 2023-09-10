Chandrababu’s Entire Political Career Mired in Corruption: Sajjala

Tadepalli: Reacting to the arrest and subsequent judicial remand to the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that instead of feeling sorry for what the Opposition party has done, the TDP party is resorting to instigate the people against Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam case.

Sajjala told the reporters that the TDP leader has been mired in corruption for the entirety of his 40-year political career. He said Naidu has been involved in many scandals and looted public money. Welcoming the ACB court’s judgment in the skill development scam case, Sajjala said the court has considered the evidence collected by the state CID before sending the TDP leader to prison.

The YSRCP further leader since the arrest of Naidu on Saturday morning, his son Nara Lokesh and other party leaders have tried to disturb law and order in the state. The TDP leaders are attempting to foment trouble as the misdeeds of their leader were exposed, said. Sajjala added that the TDP chief made every effort to milk the situation by insisting on shifting him by road when the administration offered to airlift him from Nandyal to Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh police have imposed prohibitory orders banning rallies and meetings across the state. The police issued orders clamping Section 144 of CrPC across the state which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, will be in force in all mandals

