Naidu Sent to Rajahmundry Prison, What’s Next for TDP Leader?

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Sunday sent TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody, till September 22, in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, who argued the case on behalf of the CID, submitted to the court that there is prima facie evidence against Naidu. The special ACB court agreed with the counsel of the state government. The state CID cited several sections, including Section 409 of IPC ( Indian Penal Code), in the remand report as they produced Naidu in the court.

The TDP is likely to be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Huge posse of police personnel have been deployed along the roads leading to Rajahmundry. The police have also made elaborate arrangements around the central jail.

The battery of lawyers, who argued on behalf of Naidu, moved a bail plea soon after the Vijayawada ACB court Judge Himabindu read out the judgment in the skill development corporation scam case.

The lawyers representing Naidu filed two more petitions requesting the court to allow a house arrest as an alternative to jail. The other plea sought permission to the family members to send home-made food and medicines to the former chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Post has learnt that Naidu’s lawyers will approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday as the lawyers prepare to file a lunch motion before the court.

Also Read: Prohibitory orders clamped across Andhra Pradesh

