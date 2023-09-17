AP CM YS Jagan Extends Warm Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on turning a year older. "My greetings and wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu on his 73rd birthday," the YSRCP supremo wrote on Twitter. Born on this day in 1950, Modi became India's 14th PM in 2014.

The AP CM, in the meanwhile, has been busy with various meetings and events for the past few days. He recently returned from a London trip and immediately reviewed the ongoing political scenario in AP, which has witnessed the arrest of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing motivated criticism of the arrest by CID in Nidadavolu in East Godavari district on Saturday, Jagan said, “The gang of four, which has a share in the spoils, is unable to digest his (Naidu's) arrest and hence trying to project him as a clean politician through malicious and false propaganda. The law is the same for whoever indulges in backstabbing, cheating people and misappropriation of public funds, including Naidu.

