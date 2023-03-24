AP Assembly: Two key resolutions were passed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions on the last day of the session held on Friday. The first resolution was to include Boya and Valmiki communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribal category. The second resolution was to include Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Caste category. These resolutions were taken in fulfillment of the promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra

We are sending these two resolutions to the Centre for their approval, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated while speaking in the Assembly. The tribals and Adivasis will have no issues with these resolutions, he assured. Speaking further the Chief Minister said that a section of people were running false campaigns, but no matter what my Government will ensure that there is no injustice meted out to the STs who have shown me love and given me a place in their hearts, he said. He also said that a single-member commission was constituted to study their social and economic status in Rayalaseema districts. The resolution was made based on its report.

Minster for Backward Classes Welfare CH Venu Gopal Krishna moved the resolution requesting the Government of India to include the Boya/Valmiki Community in the ST List and Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Merugu Nagarjuna moved the resolution to request the Central Government to extend SC Status to the SC Community who have converted to Christianity.

