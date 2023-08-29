Andhra Pradesh: Hyderabad-bound Car Catches Fires in NTR District, None Hurt

NTR district: A fire broke out in a moving car near Kilesapuram village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal in NTR district on Tuesday. However, the occupants inside the car had a lucky escape as the driver noticed the flame and halted the car on the road and they got out of it immediately.

The leakage in the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder may have caused the fire. The car was ferrying the passengers from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

Also Read: Gadkari unveils world's first prototype car, says biofuel will eradicate stubble burning almost to nil

