Andhra Pradesh: 50 DSP Rank Officers Transferred

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders to transfer 50 police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police across the state. The Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy issued the transfer order on Saturday.

In April, the DGP had transferred as many as 77 DSPs including 7 IPS officers and 55 Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

