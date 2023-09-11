ACB Court Adjourns Hearing on Naidu’s House Arrest Plea

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau court adjourned the hearing on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s plea for house arrest on Tuesday. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, argued against permitting the TDP leader to avail house arrest as an alternative to prison. He said that the accused will likely influence the witnesses in the case.

The Additional AG told the court that the Opposition leader is safe in the Rajahmundry Central Prison as the security has been tightened in and around the jail. He also informed the court there is no provision for house arrest in the CrPC act and everyone is equal before the law.

Naidu’s counsel senior advocate Sidharth Luthra requested the court to allow the TDP leader to remain in house arrest as the prison is not a safe place for him. He said the TDP chief is protected by Z-plus security and the National Security Guard (NSG).

Also Read: Hindupur MLA Balakrishna Calls Emergency Meet to Discuss Naidu’s Imprisonment