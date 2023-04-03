AISA claims 15 of its activists detained, police deny

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) A student group led by the All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed that 15 of its activists were detained outside Indraprastha College for Women on Monday.

The group had gathered to stage a protest against the alleged harassment of female students during a fest last week, and to express their dissatisfaction with the administration's response to the incident.

However, the Delhi Police has denied the accusation of detaining any protesters. Police personnel were present in large numbers, and barricades had been placed at the college's gates.

A senior police official said that at around 11 a.m., some 15-20 protesters of AISA started their protest.

"They were asked to disperse but they did not. Then, between 12:40-1 p.m. some 27 protesters (15 male and 12 female) were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and were relieved there. No one from them was from the Indraprastha College," said the official.

The Indraprastha College for Women is an affiliate of Delhi University, and several students have held multiple demonstrations in the past few days, demanding the resignation of the newly-appointed principal over alleged security lapses during the annual fest and its perceived authoritarian steps.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.