6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident

Beijing, July 10 (IANS) At least six people were killed and one injured in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten school in China's Guangdong province on Monday, police said.

Police told the BBC that the incident occured at about 7.40 a.m. and added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Although the police did not reveal any details about the victims, they called the incident a case of "intentional assault".

A probe into the cause of the attack is underway.

