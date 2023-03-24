3 missiles misfire during Army exercise in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) Three missiles misfired during an Army exercise at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer on Friday.

As per officials, during an Army exercise, three ground-to-air missiles fell at different places in Jaisalmer itself. While the wreckage of two missiles have been found, a search is on to locate the third one.

According to sources, the three missiles exploded in the sky and fell outside the field firing range. The wreckage of one missile was found at a field near Ajasar village outside the field firing range. The debris of the second missile was found in a deserted area near Satyaya village.

Although there was no loss of life, pits were formed in the field where they landed.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

