3 fall into well in J&K's Budgam, rescue operations on

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Three men fell into a well in J&K's Budgam district on Wednesday and a rescue operation is now underway, officials said.

Officials said that a man, identified as Momin Dar, accidentally fell into a well in the Khansahib area of Budgam, and two other men, trying to rescue him, also fell into the well.

"They have been identified as Amjad Ali and Gulmarg Hassan Wani, both residents of Gotipora village in Khansahib tehsil. A rescue operation was immediately launched to save the 3 persons," an official said.

As the news spread, people from adjoining villages rushed to the spot.

