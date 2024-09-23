28 injured in 5.2-magnitude quake in Iran

Tehran, Sep 23 (IANS) At least 28 people were injured in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Bojnurd County in the Iranian province of North Khorasan.

According to the Iranian Seismology Centre, the quake occurred on Sunday at 16:13 local time at a depth of 8 km, following four foreshocks, including two tremors of magnitudes 4.7 and 4.1 in the same county, local media reported.

Most of the injured in the main quake suffered fractures and mental trauma, with 18 receiving primary treatment and some remaining under medical care, local media quoted Taqi Dolatabadi, head of the provincial medical emergency and disaster management department as saying.

All medical emergency personnel, centres, and rapid reaction teams were on full alert across the province, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the official news agency IRNA.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years.

