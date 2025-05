May 22, 2025

Lashing out at the TDP government for manufacturing scams and foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy categorically denied allegations of a liquor scam under the previous YSRCP administration. Asserting that there were no irregularities in the YSRCP’s liquor policy, Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of harassing officials and pressuring YSRCP leaders to make statements against the former regime.