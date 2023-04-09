YouTube Music rolls out 'real-time lyrics' on Android, iOS

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has started to roll out the 'real-time lyrics' feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music on Android and iOS.

The feature is currently available to some YouTube Music subscribers who have reported, however, it's not widely available to every user, reports 9to5Google.

It is similar to the real-time lyrics feature that is available on other music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

With real-time lyrics, users can sing along to their favourite songs while following the lyrics in real-time, which can enhance their listening experience.

YouTube Music currently displays static lyrics when users drag up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing, the report said.

The feature has already been enabled by several users, who have posted screenshots and their experiences on Reddit.

Users can use this functionality by opening the YouTube Music app and selecting a song to play.

In addition, they can manually enable the real-time lyrics function once the song begins playing by tapping on the 'lyrics' tab at the bottom of the screen.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its Music app.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.