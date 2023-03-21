The UK government stated that it would take up the security of the Indian High Commission after the incident of vandalism at premises by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags. The Indian tricolour was pulled down by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to the arrest of a person related to the attack.

Meanwhile, officials from the mission said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander", with a larger tricolour now adorning the India House façade.

Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad tweeted soon after the attack to say that he was “appalled” and that the British government would always take security at the mission seriously. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously,” said Lord Ahmad.

Am appalled by today’s attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously. — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) March 19, 2023

Responding to the incident, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place.There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Member of Parliament and YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy also tweeted about the incident.I condemn the attack on Indian Embassies and Consulates by fringe elements. How dare they take down the Indian flag? The UK and US police officers need to be put in the loop to help recognise and penalise the wrongdoers. I am sure MEA under @DrSJaishankar Ji will handle them, he wrote condemning the incident.

I condemn the attack on Indian Embassies and Consulates by fringe elements. How dare they take down the Indian flag? The UK and US police officers need to be put in the loop to help recognise and penalise the wrongdoers. I am sure MEA under @DrSJaishankar Ji will handle them. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 21, 2023

