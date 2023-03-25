World Boxing C'ships: 'Sorry, we played the wrong national anthem'

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was on Saturday left embarrassed after the wrong national anthem was played during the medal ceremony of Russia's gold medal winner Anastasia Demurchian at the jam-packed IG Stadium, here.

The Russian contingent later protested against it and the announcer apologised for the goof-up.

Eventually, the correct anthem was played. However, by the time Russians expressed their concern, the stadium was half empty and most of the boxers had left.

Anastasia was standing alone when the correct anthem was played. She was backed by her team and few people present in the stadium, who gave her a standing ovation.

