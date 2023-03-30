UN adopts resolution seeking court clarity on climate change obligations

United Nations, March 30 (IANS) The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to seek opinion of the world body's principal judicial organ on countries' obligations to address climate change.

The resolution, put forward by Vanuatu and adopted by consensus, requests for non-binding advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of states in respect of climate change, reports Xinhua news agency.

Questions for the ICJ to clarify include "what are the obligations of states under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases", according to the resolution.

The resolution also expresses serious concern that the goal of developed countries to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 "in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation" has not yet been met, and urges developed countries to meet the goal.

In remarks to the General Assembly ahead of the vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his hope that the ICJ advisory opinions can provide clarification on existing international legal obligations.

