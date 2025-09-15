Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 2 Nominations: Flora Saini, Bharani, and 4 Others in Danger!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has entered its second week, and the nomination drama has already set the tone for intense rivalries inside the house. This week, six contestants have found themselves on the chopping block, and the competition is only getting fiercer.

The contestants nominated for eviction in Week 2 are Bharani, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Manish Maryada, Harita Harish, and Demon Pavan. With each of them bringing unique personalities and fan bases, the voting battle is expected to be tight.

The nomination process was filled with heated exchanges and emotional breakdowns. One of the most striking moments came when Tanuja broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the pressures of the game and the constant scrutiny from fellow housemates. Her emotional moment has sparked discussions among fans about whether she might emerge stronger in the coming weeks.

Adding to the drama, Bharani emerged as the permanent Owner of the house after a weekend task and selected Tanuja as his personal assistant. This new twist has reshaped the dynamics in the house, with shifting alliances and growing tension among the contestants.

With six housemates facing possible eviction, public votes will decide who stays and who leaves. As viewers rally behind their favourites, Week 2 promises to deliver more emotional highs, explosive confrontations, and strategic gameplay.