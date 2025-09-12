Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Suman Shetty Shocks Everyone, Leads in Latest Voting Trends!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has only just begun, but the voting results are already throwing up surprises. In the very first week, comedian and actor Suman Shetty has managed to top audience polls, pulling ahead of several high profile celebrity contestants and becoming a strong contender inside the house.

The show’s new format, which pits commoners against celebrities in an Owners versus Tenants setup, promised fresh dynamics, and Suman Shetty has clearly found his rhythm early. Known for his comic timing and simple persona in films, he has struck a chord with viewers for staying grounded and unpretentious in the midst of drama. Fans online have been praising his lighthearted nature and ability to keep the atmosphere entertaining without picking unnecessary fights.

According to the latest voting trends, Suman Shetty secured close to one fifth of all votes, placing him comfortably above several celebrity names. This has surprised many, given that he entered the season without the glitz and hype of some of his housemates. His ability to connect with audiences has not only kept him safe from elimination but also positioned him as a dark horse who could go the distance.

Reactions on social media highlight how viewers appreciate his natural humour and relatability, qualities that stand out in a season already filled with tension, strategy, and confrontations. While contestants like Sanjana Galrani and Rithu Chowdary have been at the centre of tasks and conflicts, Suman Shetty’s consistent likeability is proving just as powerful in winning votes.

As the season progresses, the big question will be whether he can maintain this momentum or if the spotlight will shift to more aggressive players. For now, Suman Shetty has pulled off a massive surprise, turning into one of the early fan favourites of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

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