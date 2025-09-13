Bigg Boss 9 Telugu First Week: Flora Saini Faces Elimination Heat, What About Others?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is only in its first week but the atmosphere inside the house has already turned tense with the looming elimination. Three contestants, Flora Saini, Shrasti Verma, and Suman Shetty, are in the danger zone and fans are keenly debating who will be the first to leave the house this season.

Among the three, Suman Shetty has been receiving a steady wave of love from audiences. The veteran comedian has managed to stay true to the spirit of the game, following rules diligently and steering clear of unnecessary drama. His calm, safe approach might make him appear less visible compared to louder housemates, but it has earned him a positive image among viewers who appreciate his straightforward play.

While some feel that such a non confrontational style could eventually alienate fans looking for more entertainment, Suman’s strong base of support could help him sail through the first eviction comfortably.

Shrasti Verma, on the other hand, is on shaky ground. Her journey so far has been underwhelming, with limited participation in house discussions and very little contribution to the games and tasks set by Bigg Boss. The lack of visibility and impact often proves costly in the early weeks, and Shrasti could be in real danger unless she manages to change perceptions quickly.

The biggest shock however may come in the form of Flora Saini. Entering the house with high expectations and comparisons to Sanjjana Galrani, Flora was seen as one of the contestants who could dominate the season. Instead, she has struggled to break out of her shell, appearing reserved and failing to deliver standout moments. This lack of spark has disappointed fans who expected more, putting her at significant risk of being the first to exit.

With elimination day approaching, the suspense over who will leave is keeping fans glued to the show. For now, the spotlight rests on Flora, Shrasti, and Suman, and one of them will soon see their Bigg Boss journey cut short.