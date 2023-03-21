Tribute to the struggles of the feminine



Brought to India by the Netherlands Embassy in collaboration with World Press Photo Foundation, this travelling exhibition shows photographs sharing the real-time challenges of women and celebrates their unflinching zeal in breaking the barriers and overcoming hurdles.

The exhibition features showcases a selection of stories, awarded in the World Press Photo Contest from 2000 to 2021, the stories of women who have worked tirelessly to achieve their goals and make a difference in the lives of others.

The photography exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Bahia Tahzib-Lie, Human Rights Ambassador of the Netherlands in the presence of Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India and Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan. After the capita, the show will go to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"We are thrilled to showcase the resilience and strength of these remarkably brave women," said Dr Bahia Tahzib-Lie, Ambassador of Human Rights, "Their personal and impactful stories are an inspiration to us all and remind us of the power we all have to make a positive difference in our world."

This exhibition is a visual testimony of multiple voices, documented by 17 photographers of 13 different nationalities from 15 countries, offer insights into issues such as sexism, gender-based violence, reproductive rights, and access to equal opportunities. The different stories explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them.

The exhibition includes photographs by: Forough Alaei (Iran), Jonathan Bachman (USA), Daniel Berehulak (Australia), Anna Boyiazis (USA), Fulvio Bugani (Italy), Maika Elan (Vietnam), Jan Grarup (Denmark), Terrell Groggins (USA), Robin Hammond (New Zealand), Olivia Harris (United Kingdom), Heba Khamis (Egypt), Diana Markosian (USA), Catalina Martin-Chico (France/Spain), Finbarr O' Reilly (Canada), Pablo Tosco (Argentina), Magnus Wennman (Sweden) and Irina Werning (Argentina).



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.