Saagar K Chandra Unveils The Trailer Of Yadgiri & Sons

Director Saagar K Chandra rose to fame with Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. The director was the guest of honor at the pre-release event of Yadgiri & Sons. During the event, he said, "I saw the trailer of Yadgiri and Sons. I really liked that trailer, as it is so innovative. I can't reveal the story but it is really interesting."

"I can tell you that it is a great attempt by director Bikshapathi Raju Pandiri. It is everyone's responsibility to support good content. My hearty congratulations to the director in advance," he added.

"I saw a few clips of the film. Anirudh and Rohit did well in their respective roles. I am a fan of music director Vijay. I sincerely wish and pray that Bikshapathi Raju Pandiri gets success with this film. I want Yadgiri & Sons to become a hit and it also should get good recognition from the whole team," the speaker added.