Indian celebrities and politicians ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and South celebrities like RRR star Ram Charan lost their verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts, after Elon Musk's microblogging site started removing tick mark icons since Thursday midnight.

Elon Musk took to Twitter and announced the verified blue ticks will be only for the subscribed accounts on Twitter. Accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee will lose their blue ticks from Twitter. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the blue tick system.

Tollywood celebrities who lost their blue ticks from their profile include Megastar Chiranjeevi,Mohan Babu, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni,Nithin, Prakash Raj, Samantha, Manchu Lakshmi, Manchu Manoj. Tamil stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Simbu, Trisha, Yash, Nayantara, Jayam Ravi also lost their Blue Tick. In Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri, Vir Das were some of the many who missed the blue check mark.

Many other celebrities like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, singer and composer, AR Rahman, PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, J Rodrigues, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Rawat, Babar Azam, Ratan Tata, Narayan Murthy, and many more also lost the blue tick.

However, Junior NTR, SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Manchu Vishnu, Surya, Kamal Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati retained their verification mark probably because they subscribed to Twitter.

Also Read: Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'