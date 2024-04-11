Kalki 2898 AD Team Silent On Release Date

Rebel Star Prabhas will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone will be playing the female lead in the film.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Prabhas and the entire team of Kalki has wrapped up the shoot. However, the team hasn’t announced any official release date so far.

The film has been postponed from May 9, 2024. Kalki might hit the screens on June 20, 2024. The makers are expected to make an announcement about the release date on April 17, 2024.

Disha Patani will be performing a special song in Kalki.