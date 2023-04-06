Dil Raju Plans To Keep Balagam In Oscar Race 

Dil Raju is one of the most successful producers in Tollywood. He has produced more than fifty films and worked with almost all A-list actors in Tollywood.

His daughter and nephew have produced Balagam, which is creating waves at the box office. It is a small-budget film but has earned accolades and appreciation from all quarters. Though the film is small in terms of casting, budget and other aspects, it is a super hit.

The drama has made everyone emotional. The audience are talking about it everywhere. Cut to the chase, Dil Raju stated that he is planning to take Balagam to the Oscar ceremony. They are preparing a budget plan for it. Will the film reach the Oscar? It has to be seen, as it must first be sent as India's official nomination by the Film Federation of India.

The film is directed by Venu Yeldandi. ‎Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Krishna Teja, Muralidhar Goud and others have acted in it.