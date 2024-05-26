TN likely to announce special Kuruvai package after Lok Sabha poll results

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government is likely to announce the special ‘Kuruvai’ package for farmers in delta districts of the state.

This follows the demand by farmer associations and political parties that the farmers of the region will have to depend on groundwater as the water level in Mettur dam have gone down drastically.

The Kuruvai package includes 45 kg of urea, 50kg of diammonium phosphate and 25 kg of potash per acre at no cost.

R. Muthuraman, leader of the Tircuchi farmers movement, while speaking to IANS, said: “The water level in Mettur dam has gone down drastically as there are no rains in Karnataka and hence farmers of this region will have to depend on groundwater. If the government announces the Kuruvai package at the earliest, then we will have the confidence to commence cultivation.”

Farmers also demand free and regular supply of electricity to pump sets and quality paddy seeds for better crop.

N. Veerasekaran, state secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), while speaking to IANS, said: “A large number of farmers in the Delta region are dependent on groundwater now as the Mettur dam opening will be delayed. The government should bring out a special package that would help farmers.”

He also said that in addition to the Kuruvai special package, timely loans are also important for the sustenance of the farmers.

It may be recalled that in 2023, the Kuruvai package was announced for 6,500 acres of paddy farming and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Department is likely to increase the area of cultivation in the 2024 Kuruvai package.

