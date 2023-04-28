HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court which was hearing the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Friday, stated that it could not take a decision as of now and even if the arguments are heard today, the judgment cannot be passed.

After hearing the arguments of both the counsels of YS Avinash Reddy and Sunitha Reddy, the single-judge bench said that it cannot pass judgment today. Justice K Surender deemed it unwise to reserve the verdict of the anticipatory bail plea and suggested that they approach the Chief Justice bench if there was any urgency.

He also stated that the High Court will be on vacation from tomorrow onwards and the judgment will be given after the vacation. He also clarified that the CBI can continue its investigation and that Court would not interfere in this matter citing the directions of the Supreme Court in this matter and that the matter would be posted to June 5.

Telangana High Court has announced summer vacation from May 1 to June 2. A special bench has been set up to hear urgent cases. which will hear the trial of the cases every Thursday, based on which the dates are May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1.