Warangal: NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt Over Alleged Custodial Harrasment of Polam Vamsi

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to Telangana government over a custodial harassment case.

Polam Vamsi Krishna (21), a resident of Shayampet in Warangal district was taken to Geesugonda police station for an interrogation on suspicion of theft on February 28. He was allegedly pressured to confess to the crime. According to a news report, he was called to the police station for 4 to 5 times for an inquiry. He was also summoned again on Monday, March 6. Along with his friend Azhar, Vamshi went to the police station. Vexed with the police torture during inquiry, Vamsi consumed insecticide laced- soft drink inside the Police Station.He was immediately rushed to the state run MGM Hospital by the Police and his friend Azhar but died during treatment on March 7.

Vamshi's family members alleged that he took extreme step due to the torture meted out to him by the police.

Revanth Karupothula, a third year law student approached the NHRC on March 25 to act up on the case and provide compensation the the kin of the deceased.

Acting up on the complaint, the NHRC issued notice to the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police of Warangal district over the incident and sought a report within a period of 8 weeks, along with an explanation as to why the death in police custody has not been intimated to the Commission.

The Secretary, State Human Rights Commission, Telangana be requested to inform the date of cognizance, if any, taken by the SHRC in this matter.