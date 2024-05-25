Viral Video: Drunk Woman, Man Create Nuisance, Arrested By Hyd Cops

A video of a woman and a man consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes on the LB Nagar-Nagole main road in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman arguing with individuals who were morning walkers, objecting to the duo's actions and threatening them to leave the area. At one point, the woman approached the individual recording the verbal spat to threaten him. Although there were no casualties during the heated moment, the public complained of an unnecessary disturbance.

Nagole Police quickly took action and arrested the duo for acts of public nuisance and for consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes in a public area.