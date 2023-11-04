Vara Vara Rao Undergoes Successful Cataract Op in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 83-year-old poet and activist Vara Vara Rao successfully underwent cataract surgery at Sarojini Devi eye hospital here on Saturday.

Recently, the Bombay High Court had granted permission to Rao, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad case, to travel to Hyderabad for a week on health grounds.

According to the surgeon and Superintendent Dr V Rajalingam, Rao drove to the hospital from Shamshabad airport, for an eye examination. Subsequently, he was operated upon for Phaco with multifocal foldable IOL. He cooperated well for suture less topical anaesthesia and he was prescribed appropriate medications, added Dr Rajalingam.

