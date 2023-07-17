Two Assailants Attack Woman Shopkeeper

A female shopkeeper was attacked by two assailants in Telangana's Yerrakoneru. She died in the attack.

The assailants tried to stop a moving auto first. They first attacked the driver with a knife. After doing so, they took control of the auto and saw the woman walking alone on the street. They threatened and demanded her to give them the cash with her. She was scared and started screaming for help.

They attacked her with a knife and fled from the scene.

The injured woman was shifted to the Tuni Government Hospital. The injured auto driver has been shifted to the Kakinada government hospital. Police are investigating the case. More details are awaited.