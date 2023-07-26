TSRTC Introduces T9-30 Ticket for Daily Commuters

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has come up with a new concession scheme to help the commuters save a few bucks on their daily commute. The TSRTC Chairman MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar unveiled the ‘T9-30 Ticket’ poster at Bus Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The newly launched concession scheme is useful for both rural and urban people who commute short distances. According to TSRTC, commuters who purchase ‘T9-30 Ticket’, priced at Rs 50 can travel for 30 kilometres from 9 am to 9 pm. The commuters can start availing this new ticket from tomorrow.

Rural passengers can purchase these tickets from the bus conductors of the Palle Velugu buses. The new ticket cannot be purchased after 6 pm. The state transporter said that the ‘T9-30 Ticket’ scheme is aimed at the daily commuters like traders, employees and construction workers who can save between Rs 10 to Rs 30 per head with this ticket. The RTC management had earlier launched ‘T9-60 Ticket’ which covers travel within a range of 60 kilometres and the ticket is priced at Rs 100. This ticket can now be bought by women and senior citizens.

