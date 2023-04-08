Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday allowed a 10th Class student who was debarred in the SSC paper leak case to continue writing the rest of the exams from Monday. Harish was debarred by the educational authorities on the charges of leaking a Hindi paper in Kamalapur of Hanmakonda district and his parents were relieved after hearing the news.

The boy was a student at ZPHS school in Kamalapur and was debarred by officials for five years for his alleged involvement in the case. His question paper was used to click pictures and circulated on Whatsapp groups. The student’s father stated that someone had forcefully taken the paper from him while he was writing the Hindi exam and he was debarred for no fault.

He approached the High Court and in his petition informed the court that Harish's name was not mentioned in the FIR registered in Kamalapur. He stated that his son was in no way involved in the paper leak and that the question paper was forcefully taken from him. The boy’s father stated that authorities at the examination center did not allow his son for the exam on Friday. The father expressed anguish that his son was being sacrificed in the name of politics and sought the court’s directions to allow his son to write the remaining SSC examinations.

The Court after hearing the matter on Saturday ordered the authorities to allow Harish to write the remaining exams which are General Science (10th April) and Social Science ( 11 April) papers pending as per the schedule.

Also Read: Telangana BJP chief released from jail, hits out at KCR